Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after buying an additional 3,518,329 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,377,000 after buying an additional 3,062,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after buying an additional 2,297,898 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,073,000 after buying an additional 1,798,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.