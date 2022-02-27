Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,544 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $82.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

