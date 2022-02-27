Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International stock opened at $188.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

