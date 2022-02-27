Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,589 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,128,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,723.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 350,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 331,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $129.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

