Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $889,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $95.38 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

