Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Victory Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCTR traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. 167,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,930. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $43.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.