Village Farms International (VFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VFF stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.04 million, a PE ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 625,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 111,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Village Farms International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.