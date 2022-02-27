Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to report $148.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $149.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $427.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

SEAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.