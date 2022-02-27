VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cross Research lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. VMware has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.31.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VMware by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in VMware by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

