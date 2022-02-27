VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cross Research lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.
Shares of VMW stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. VMware has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.31.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VMware by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in VMware by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
