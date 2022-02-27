Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €185.32 ($210.59) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €183.38 and its 200-day moving average is €188.41.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

