Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,129 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

