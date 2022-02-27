Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 173,209 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 3.66.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 545.27%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

