Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOH stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

