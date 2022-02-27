Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.48. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $167,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $4,848,290. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

