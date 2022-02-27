Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76,396 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $409.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $414.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

