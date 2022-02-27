Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 117,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 363,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $13,583,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $50,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

