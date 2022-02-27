Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Delek US worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,051,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Delek US stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 170,419 shares of company stock worth $7,349,181 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

