Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLTA stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.