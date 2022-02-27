Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.37 on Friday. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.96, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

VG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,245,948 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,624 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,093,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 361,005 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 119,722 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

