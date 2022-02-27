Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $806.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

