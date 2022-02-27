Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 412 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $45.53 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -101.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

