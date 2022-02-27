Voya Investment Management LLC Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Camping World by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Raymond James lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 135.19% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

