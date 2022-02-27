Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Greif by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Greif by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

