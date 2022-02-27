VPR Management LLC Makes New $79.23 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

VPR Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,231,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 16.7% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,452,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,087,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

