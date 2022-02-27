VPR Management LLC Purchases Shares of 80,150 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

VPR Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 114,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,004 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $60.27.
