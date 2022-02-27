VPR Management LLC Takes $190,000 Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

VPR Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF makes up about 0.0% of VPR Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 146,590 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWM stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $25.64. 432,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,115. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

