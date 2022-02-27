Warburg Research Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEN3. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €84.19 ($95.67).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €72.00 ($81.82) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €76.92.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.