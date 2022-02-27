Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on WRE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE WRE opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.