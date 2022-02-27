Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Watts Water Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $148.03 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,992,000 after buying an additional 318,578 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

