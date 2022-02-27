WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC opened at $212.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.14. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $198.15 and a 12 month high of $322.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.