WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 69,476 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $56.12 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

