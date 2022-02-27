WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $138.37.

