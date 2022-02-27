WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $303,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 75,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.
Shares of VOO opened at $402.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.92 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.46.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.