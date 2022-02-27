WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $303,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 75,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $402.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.92 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

