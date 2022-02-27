WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $663,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,727,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $475.75 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $329.85 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $447.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.44 and a 200-day moving average of $448.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

