WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 121,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,798,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,382,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $188.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.29 and a 200-day moving average of $213.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

