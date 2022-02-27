WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

SPYG stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

