WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,721,000 after buying an additional 104,254 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 850,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,230,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after buying an additional 482,450 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.34. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

