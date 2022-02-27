WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 8,850 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $157,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $36.93.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

