Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 266 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

