Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires New Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,883,000 after buying an additional 45,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13.

