Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 215 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $266.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

