Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,952.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

