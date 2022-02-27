Wedbush Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $219.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.15. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

