Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $236.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.
Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.00. 713,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.48. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38.
In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
