Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $236.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.00. 713,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.48. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

