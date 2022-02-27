Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 314,664 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $39,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $8,565,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 100.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $4,161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12,161.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD.com stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $98.70.
JD.com Profile (Get Rating)
JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
