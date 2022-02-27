Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $30,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 38.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

