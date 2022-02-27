Wellington Management Group LLP Has $29.78 Million Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,454 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $29,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBNC opened at $44.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.22. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

