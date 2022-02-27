Wellington Management Group LLP Has $32.04 Million Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,707,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 204,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 750,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 203,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.57. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $31,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

