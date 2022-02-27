Wellington Management Group LLP Has $33.22 Million Stock Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of 89bio worth $33,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 30.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 89bio by 64.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,091 shares of company stock valued at $532,624. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $4.72 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

