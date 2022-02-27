Wellington Management Group LLP Has $34.81 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560,744 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $34,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

